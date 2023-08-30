Insider Buying: Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Free Report) insider Michael Herring purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$106,250.00 ($68,548.39).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

