Insider Buying: Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Herring purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$106,250.00 ($68,548.39).

Region Group Stock Performance

Get Region Group alerts:

Region Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

Region Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.