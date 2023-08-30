Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.23), for a total transaction of £57,139.92 ($72,028.14).
Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON LOK traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,979. The stock has a market cap of £243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,252.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.93.
About Lok’nStore Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lok’nStore Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.