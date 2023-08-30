Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.23), for a total transaction of £57,139.92 ($72,028.14).

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON LOK traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,979. The stock has a market cap of £243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,252.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.93.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

