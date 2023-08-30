Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,191,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,917 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,197,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,953 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,990. The company has a market capitalization of $491.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

