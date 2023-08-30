Insight Holdings Group LLC Has $989.37 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. JFrog comprises about 18.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 5.16% of JFrog worth $989,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $881,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

FROG traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 490,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,039.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,487,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,284 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

