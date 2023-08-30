Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $1.16 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. ServiceNow makes up about 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $8.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.34. 405,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,005 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

