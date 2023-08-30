Insight Holdings Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.97. 1,402,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.01. The company has a market cap of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

