Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. PTC comprises approximately 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,040. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

