Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 45,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 375,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTA

Intapp Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Activity at Intapp

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $622,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,055,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $622,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,055,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,740.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,550 in the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.