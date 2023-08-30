Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

ICE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. 640,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,520. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

