International Business Machines Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $146.54. The stock had a trading volume of 657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.38. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

