Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 71,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.