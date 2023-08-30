Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 71,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

