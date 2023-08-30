Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 271,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 178,071 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.45.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

