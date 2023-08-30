Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.97

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 2560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

