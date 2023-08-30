Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.87

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 46520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

