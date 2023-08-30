Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 197,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.