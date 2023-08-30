Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

