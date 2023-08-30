Investors Title Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Up 2.2 %

ITIC stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $167.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Investors Title by 77.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

