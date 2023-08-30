IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 554,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 838,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.46. 755,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,471. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

