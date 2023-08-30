IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,345,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 350,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,564,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,106. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

