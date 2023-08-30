IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $747,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,296,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. 3,070,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.