IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,291,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 553,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.