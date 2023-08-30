IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.86. 935,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.04 and its 200-day moving average is $399.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

