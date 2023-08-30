IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,798 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $488,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,235 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,039 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7 %

COIN traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.08. 7,255,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,603,631. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

