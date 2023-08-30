IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,761 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 172.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,344,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,536,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

