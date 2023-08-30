IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.43. 419,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,199. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

