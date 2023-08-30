IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $33.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,936.50. 117,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,489. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,991.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,879.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

