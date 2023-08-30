IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $35.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1,339.75. 249,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,230.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

