IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.69 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 736,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 6,139,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

