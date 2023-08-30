iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,587,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,251 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.07.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

