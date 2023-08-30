iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,587,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,251 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.07.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
