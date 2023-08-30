iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,587,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,251 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.07.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.