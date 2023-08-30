iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.86

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 590386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.