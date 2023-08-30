iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.86

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 590386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.