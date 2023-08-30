iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,048,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 675,515 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.66.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.