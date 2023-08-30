iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 350,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,007. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

