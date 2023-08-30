iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $264.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,539. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.51.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

