iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the July 31st total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,033,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 785,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,578. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

