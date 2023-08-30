iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.90

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 1027249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

