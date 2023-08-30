iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.66

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 426466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.