iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.82

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 2099732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.