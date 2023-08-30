iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $241.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

