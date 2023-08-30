iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,602. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

