Ithaca Energy plc to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (LON:ITH)

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

LON ITH opened at GBX 148 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -528.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.44. Ithaca Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.21).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lynne Clow purchased 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £7,447.32 ($9,387.77). Insiders have acquired 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $774,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

