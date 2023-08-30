Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 985,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,588 shares.The stock last traded at $38.53 and had previously closed at $39.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

