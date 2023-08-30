John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,338 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.44.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $781.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
