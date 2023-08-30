John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,338 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $781.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

