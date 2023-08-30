Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 141 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

FANG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. 448,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

