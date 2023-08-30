Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 386 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 68,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

