Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

