Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $248.29. 148,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,110. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average of $232.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.