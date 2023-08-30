Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 66.4% in the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 51,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,475,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. 8,672,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,452,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

