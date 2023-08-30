Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 2,263,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
