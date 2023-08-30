JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $416,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $428.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

