Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 195,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Separately, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

Plutonian Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.